Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozen

People traveling to and around Virginia need to frequently check for updates that may impact their plans, such as cancellations and closures.

For example, VDOT has suspended the service of its two Northern Neck ferries—Merry Point and Sunnybank.

The Merry Point Ferry is located on Route 604 (Merry Point Road and Ottoman Ferry Road) in Lancaster County and crosses the western end of the Corrotoman River.

The Sunnybank Ferry crosses the Little Wicomico River on Route 644 in Northumberland County.

VDOT halted service at noon today to secure the vessels ahead of anticipated inclement weather and high winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is projecting that by tomorrow the entire Northern Neck could be experiencing wind gusts ranging from 40 to 45 mph. The NWS also warned that given the strong winds, a blowout tide is expected for the western side of the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic side of the area from North Carolina up to Maryland.

The Sunnybank Ferry will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, Dec. 26. The Merry Point Ferry will return to service running its normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Other travel considerations for the Northern Neck, Fredericksburg I-95 corridor, and I-81 corridor can be found here.

Richmond International Airport

With snow, ice, and plunging temperatures sweeping across the U.S., people planning to fly out of Virginia or awaiting others flying in need to keep a close watch on flights. As of about 11 a.m. this morning, there were 11 flight delays and seven cancellations at Richmond International Airport.

According to Richmond Times-Dispatch, a spokesman at the airport identified Chicago to be a “sore spot.” Six of the flight canceled in Richmond were headed there.

