Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.

Carey was killed in Mecklenburg on Piney Pond Rd., Rt.58, in a pedestrian crash. According to a statement from Virginia State Police, Carey had pulled over and got out to recover the remains of a dead animal that was in the road. He was returning to the side of the side of the highway when a Ford-F-150 hit him.

Carey survived transport to Community Memorial Hospital - VCU Health in South Hill, but later died from his injuries.

VSP said the lights on Carey’s vehicle were activated. The truck that hit him was driven by a man, whose name was not disclosed, but state police confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The driver wasn’t injured.

Carey was 66 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren, according to a statement from the Mayor of Brodnax, Don Dugger.

“Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town,” Dugger’s statement says.

The governor’s flag order will apply on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

