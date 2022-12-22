VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor

Photo by VDOT

Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.

It’s advisable for those who will be traveling on Virginia roadways over the next few days to have a contingency plan that includes additional time for travel and alternate routes.

Conditions in Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, I-95

Drivers in or coming to the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and those using the I-95 corridor in the Fredericksburg area should adjust travel times to avoid the inclement weather, said VDOT.

There is a chance that a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will fall in King George and Stafford on Thursday during morning-commute hours. Heavy rain is in the forecast throughout the rest of the day.

On Friday, in the afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop quickly and fall below freezing.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected to last the entire weekend and through Monday, December 26.

Wet pavement and pools of water from Thursday’s rainfall could flash freeze while the temperatures are low creating icy, slick patches.

The Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula may be subject to high wind advisories on Friday. And there is a possibility that the Merry Point and Sunnybank ferries will stop running.

I-81 corridor & western VA

Travelers leaving from or heading to the western regions of Virginia along the I-81 corridor are especially encouraged to avoid traveling on Thursday.

Wintry precipitation is expected to begin as soon as 11 p.m. tonight, December 21, in the southwestern parts of the state. That weather is projected to move up and into portions northern Virginia through Thursday.

At times, heavy snow is expected along the northern sections of I-81 and the mountain passes, including Interstate 64 over Afton Mountain and Rt. 33 between Standardsville and Harrisonburg early Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly during the day, creating the likelihood for refreeze where the pavement is wet.

VDOT is ready

Despite the warnings, VDOT said its crews are ready. Staff, materials and equipment is in place and ready to mobilize for emergency response, and towing crews will be staged at various points along the interstate to respond to incidents.

