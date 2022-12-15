Fredericksburg, VA

VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay in

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6tPL_0jiu0htC00
NOTE: Roadways WILL NOT be pre-treated!!Photo byVDOT

VDOT is advising drivers in its Fredericksburg region to delay travel if possible and limit it to what’s absolutely necessary if you do have to go out starting tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning due to expectations of a wintry mix.

Incoming rain is forecasted to transition into freezing rain and sleet. Those changes could start as early as 10 p.m., according to a VDOT media advisory.

As air temperatures fall, pavement temperatures are also expected to drop, creating the potential for icy conditions to develop on roads tonight through Thursday morning, warned VDOT.

Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps and in shaded areas. Road conditions could deteriorate very quickly, the department forewarned. Forecasts suggest that north and west of the Fredericksburg area, road conditions may be more severe.

Drivers should not expect roads to be pre-treated ahead of wintry weather.

VDOT said district crews will not apply liquid pretreatment to roads in areas where the event is forecasted to start as rain because the pretreatment will wash away.

Crews have, however, been preparing equipment since earlier this week and will be ready to treat roadways with salt, sand and abrasives as precipitation transitions.

The department will also be actively monitoring conditions. VDOT crews will start circulating at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on I-95 and throughout the Fredericksburg area.

Drivers who must go out are advised to prepare an emergency car kit and to monitor weather updates closely.

Also, be aware that in addition to the 511Virginia traffic information service that’s available by telephone, there’s also a free 511Virginia app.

Did You See: 2 New Dispensaries Recently Opened in Virginia?

