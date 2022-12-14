Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register

Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case. Photo by National archives

Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.

Now that are officially Virginia historical landmarks, these schools will also be forwarded to the National Park Service for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Julius Rosenwald High School—Northumberland

Julius Rosenwald High School in Northumberland, VA Photo by Virginia DHR

Located in Reedville, the Julius Rosenwald High School began as the Northumberland County Training School. It served the first generation of African Americans born after Reconstruction, and it was the only high school for Black students available in Northumberland County during the segregation era.

The school is one of only seven built in Virginia using Tuskegee Institute designs.

Construction began in 1916 with money raised by the African American community. It was completed with assistance from the Rosenwald Fund established by Julius Rosenwald, part-owner of Sears, Roebuck, and Co.

Inside Julius Rosenwald High School Photo by Virginia DHR

In addition to being divided into six classrooms, Julius Rosenwald High School had an auditorium space, library, and a principal’s office on the first story.

The school had two interior brick chimneys that were connected to wood stoves, which originally served as the only heating. Initially, there was no indoor plumbing, meaning students and teachers had to drink water from a hand pump and utilize an outdoor privy.

It started without electricity, but electricity was added at some point. And the first-floor rooms have had a fire sprinkler head installed in the ceilings.

The Julius Rosenwald School closed in 1958.

Not only is this Reedville landmark the only known two-story, Rosenwald-associated school still standing in Virginia, but it’s also considered exceptionally well-preserved, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR).

Today, the property has excellent integrity of location, setting, design, workmanship, materials, feeling, and association, the documentation states.

Union Street School—Loudoun

Union Street School in Leesburg, VA Photo by Virginia DHR

Built circa 1883, the Union Street School has also been known as the Leesburg Training School, the Loudoun Training School and the Douglass Elementary School.

The two-story, five-room, schoolhouse sits on a 0.8-acre lot in Leesburg, and is described as having a commanding presence above the residential street below.

Union Street School was originally constructed as an elementary school to replace the varied assortment of grade schools established by the Freedmen’s Bureau. It “stands as testimony to the fallacy of the separate but equal doctrine used to justify racial segregation in Virginian life from the late 19th century through the late 1960s, DHR documentation notes.

The schoolhouse is still largely unaltered since its closure in 1959, and the interior reflects the bare conveniences provided for African American students during the Jim Crow era, such as being limited to coal heating.

A classroom in Union Street School with a painted blackboard Photo by Virginia DHR

The one-room, single-story on the west was added in 1931. Electricity is believed to have been added sometime after 1940. Boys’ and girls’ bathrooms weren’t put in until a 1954 renovation. And then, those facilities were added in the basement.

The boys’ bathroom is described as “stark with concrete block walls and a poured cement floor with circular metal floor drain.” Toilets still remain with rudimentary wood seats, and they were installed with no partition walls for privacy.

There’s one small sink with only one faucet. And walking the through the boys’ bathroom led to the coal room, where some coal still remains, according to the DHR documents.

Having never received system upgrades such as heating, air conditioning, hot water, or a modern lighting system, the school stands as a witness to the conditions offered to the African American community before the end of segregation, the documents state.

Continued lack of upgrades and unequal access to public funds left the school overcrowded and without basic modern amenities or safe conditions, that documentation notes. “Even today, upon walking into the schoolhouse, the feeling of a Jim Crow era African American school is still viscerally apparent.”

That true sense of the black student experience is one reason the school was deemed historically significant.

The Union Street School was abandoned around 1959.

