2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months.

The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.

Cannabist Carytown opened at 3100 W Cary Street in Richmond on November 10.

“Virginia has the most patient-accessible program in the country, so we’re proud to make another location available to those who need it,” said Jesse Channon, chief growth officer for Columbia Care in a press release for the Carytown opening.

“Virginia’s medical program has grown nearly six times in size in less than two years, which shows an increasing demand in product and the need for more dispensaries. Since the new policy change that took effect July 1, we have seen registration count increase to a base of more than 45,000 patients across the state,” Channon added.

As of July 1, 2022, patients are no longer required to have an active patient registration issued by the Board of Pharmacy. However, if you wish to obtain a physical medical cannabis card, you will need to complete an application with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, the website for the state’s cannabis authority notes.

Cannabist pharmacists and technicians were part of the ribbon-cutting celebration at the Williamsburg dispensary this week. And patients will find, “Everyone who is behind the counter is either a pharmacy technician or is a pharmacist supervising them,” Ngiste Abebe, VP of public policy at Columbia Care, told the Daily Press.

“We specifically designed the Cannabist retail model to engage patients wherever they might be in their cannabis journey and offer a less intimidating experience from the moment they walk in the door,” Channon stated in a press release for that grand opening.

Cannabist Williamsburg is Columbia Care’s sixth location in Virginia. The company and its subsidiaries have a license to operate a total of 12 locations in the state.

