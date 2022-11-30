VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7

I-95 Photo by VDOT

VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”

Over a period of nearly 36 hours, starting around 5 p.m. on that Monday and running until about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, VDOT said it needs to close lanes and create temporary traffic patterns to support the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River.

The new bridge is located at mile marker 132, between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect the traffic congestion to start north of Exit 118, Thornburg, which is in Spotsylvania.

Going past D.C.?

Drivers who have destinations north of Washington D.C are advised to detour at Exit 104, Carmel Church, in Caroline and taken Rt. 207 eastbound to Rt. 301 northbound.

Rain dates

Weather could have an impact on the planned schedule. If the work is delayed, VDOT said alternate dates include Dec. 6-8 or Dec. 7-9, or if postponed to the following week, on either Dec. 12-14, Dec. 13-15, or Dec. 14-16.

The new bridge is part of the I-95 Northbound River Crossing Project, which is adding three additional travel lanes on the busiest segment of I-95 in the Fredericksburg area. Although the bridge will be open in December, the local travel lanes won’t be completed at that time. This project isn’t expected to be complete until the spring of 2024.

I-95 South traffic will not be affected by the work scheduled for Dec. 5 – 7.

A second project impacting I-95 North

From Monday, Dec. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 8, I-95 North traffic will be reduced to a single lane, and briefly diverted into the median on temporary pavement for around 1,000 feet.

VDOT said on Monday and Tuesday evenings, this work will fall within the Rappahannock River Crossing work zone outlined above.

Then, on Wednesday and Thursday evening, I-95 northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane at mile markers 133-135 from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

