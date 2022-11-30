Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to Virginia

Photo by NIOSH

Virginia-born SmartRoof is sticking to its roots and expanding in Fairfax County.

The roofing and solar company is moving from McLean, where its headquarters is currently located, to a 25,000 square-foot space on Sunset Hills Rd. in Reston, an announcement from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office revealed.

SmartRoof is investing $350,000 to increase capacity, and that investment is slated to create over 400 new jobs within the span of five years.

According to Youngkin’s announcement, Virginia competed against Maryland for the project and won. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia.

SmartRoof is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” Youngkin said in the statement.

“With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”

“We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come,” SmartRoof’s founder and CEO, Joshua Jerge said via press release.

