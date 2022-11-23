VA ABC: Big 3-day sale & holiday hours

If you’re planning for alcoholic beverages to be part of your holiday festivities, there are some things about VA ABC that are handy to know beginning with the fact there’s about to be a 3-day sale.

VA ABC 20% Sale

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, VA ABC will slash the price of the 20 top-selling products by 20%.

Those products include:

The 20% off sale is available online and at all 397 locations.

And if you want to know which store has what, you can use the VA ABC website to check availability and place orders for in-store and curbside pickup. In some places, home delivery is available.

Just remember, there’s a 3-bottle purchase limit on promotional items.

Holiday Hours

VA ABC has released its holiday hours through New Years 2023.

In November, all ABC stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. There will be normal hours on all other days.

In December, all stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and will not reopen until Dec.26. Normal hours will resume that Monday.

Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day but will close at 6 p.m.

No Spirited Thursdays

Spirited Thursday is an initiative where VA ABC promotes featured spirits each week on Thursday, generally offering a discount on those items.

There will not be a Spirited Thursday promotion on Nov. 24 or Dec. 22.

