Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)

Next year, Norfolk is going to have a lot more to offer cruise travelers thanks to Carnival Cruise Line’s expansion plans.

In May, Carnival Magic started sailing seasonally. With the ability to accommodate up to 4,724 travelers, it became the largest ship to embark guests from the port in Norfolk.

In 2023, Carnival Magic will offer sailings for six straight months from Norfolk, running from May through October. There will be 4- to 10-day voyages with itineraries that include the eastern Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and New England.

With these plans, Carnival expects 100,000 guests to pass through Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center next year, the highest volume in that location’s history.

"For 20 years, Norfolk has valued its partnership with Carnival Cruise Line. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for our cruise program and our community,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander via press release.

More to come in 2025?

And that is just the beginning. “Our collective goal is for Carnival to set sail from Nauticus year-round,” Alexander added.

Carnival said it’s in discussions about the necessary terminal and port improvements to support such an expansion. And the company called the extended sailings next year “a first step toward a proposed year-round cruise program from Norfolk starting in 2025.”

“We have been working closely with Norfolk city officials on this expansion since our successful restart earlier this year and it’s great to now share our plans with our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

In addition to its multitude of dining options and signature Carnival entertainment, Carnival Magic also has the Cloud 9 spa, water slides and the Serenity, adult-only retreat. Bookings for the 2023 itineraries on Carnival Magic** went on sale this week.

