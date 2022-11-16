Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week

The Rotunda at UVA Courtesy of Brice Dawson

People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week.

It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

On Sunday, three NCAA college football players—Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry—were shot and killed by a gunman when they were returning from a class trip on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The next day, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order for flags to be lowered on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from sunrise to sunset over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.

The order said that action was to be taken in respect and memory of the victims, their families, and the Charlottesville community.

Case continues unfolding

As the week progressed, the case continued to unfold. The alleged gunman, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was arrested in Henrico and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

In addition to the three young men who were killed, two UVA students were wounded—Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who was not identified until Tuesday, Nov. 15.

That day, two malicious wounding charges were added to Jones’ case for the wounded victims, Richmond Times-Dispatch noted in a follow-up article.

A second flag order

On Tuesday, Governor Youngkin visited UVA and placed flowers on the memorial at the football stadium. He made an emotional statement.

"This is a moment for us to come together to recognize that there are so many things that are insignificant relative to what this community and these families are facing today," Youngkin said.

“It's beyond anything that any parent can possibly envision. The first lady and I, our hearts are just broken for these families and I know that there is nothing that can be said and nothing that can be done to bring them any kind of comfort today. And so I think this is a moment for us to come together and support them and pray for them."

Later that day, the Governor ordered that flags remain half-staff through Thursday, Nov. 17.

