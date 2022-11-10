Warsaw, VA

Free-for-all RAM clinic offering health, medical & dental services in Warsaw this weekend

Anyone from anywhere can get free medical, dental, and vision services at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic that will be held in Warsaw Nov. 12-13.

Service is provided on an anonymous basis. No ID is required nor is personal information gathered.

RAM will offer a broad range of medical services, including eye exams and glasses, teeth cleaning and extractions, women’s exams, and vaccinations. Naloxone will be distributed and REVIVE training to prevent overdoses will be offered. For patients requiring follow-up care, RAM will help with providing that care free of charge, said Stacie Wind during a presentation in Northumberland County.

The parking lot will open to patients at midnight on November 12. Service will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking services are encouraged to arrive early.

Drivers are encouraged to fuel up before arriving because due to COVID protocols, most people will be waiting in their vehicles. However, there will be a heated tent for those who are dropped off. And Bay Transit will offer rides to those in need that live within its service area. Everyone is also encouraged to bring any medications and food needed during the wait.

In addition to the medical services, RAM will also host a clothing and food drive. According to Wind, the organization has truckloads of new items that still have the tags on them thanks to a collection effort by nursing students at RCC.

The RAM pop-up clinic in Warsaw will be held at Richmond County Elementary School located at 361 Walnut St Warsaw, VA 22572.

The last time RAM’s clinic offered service in the Northern Neck was in 2019.

