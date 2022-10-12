Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95

Courtesy of VDOT

With eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, drivers on I-95 should be prepared for traffic delays this week.

This is especially true near Exit 136 (Centreport Rd) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) where VDOT will require full traffic stops in northbound and southbound lanes. Those stops will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic will be halted for up to 30 minutes at a time.

In Stafford County, crews will be lifting and installing bridge beams for the replacement American Legion Road overpass as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. This overpass is under construction at mile marker 138, between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

As previously reported, VDOT will start demolition of the old Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass in Spotsylvania County. This is a project that is expected to impact those living in the area.

Additionally, crews will continue pouring the concrete bridge deck for the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River. This project won’t require a full traffic stop but will result in a single-lane closure. Thus far, crews have poured more than half of the 1,200-feet long structure.

Why all of the bridge construction?

VDOT has multiple projects underway in the Fredericksburg region simultaneously.

VDOT is building a 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of Exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford. This project is called the 95 Express Lanes Extension, and it involves construction on six bridges.

Four of the bridges are flyover ramps that will provide new access points to the Express Lanes at Exit 148 (Quantico), Exit 140 and Exit 133 (Route 17).

There is also the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project, which involves building a second I-95 northbound bridge across the Rappahannock River and three additional lanes between Exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg to Exit 133. A fourth northbound lane is also being built between Exit 133 to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

This project includes rebuilding the last Route 17 overpass at the Exit 133 interchange and building sidewalks along northbound Route 17 between Short Street and South Gateway Drive.

Third, VDOT has the Route 17 Overpass and Replacement and Widening Project, which will expand Route 17 to four travel lanes between Latitude Street and just east of the Hospital Boulevard and Germanna Point Drive intersection.

A shared-use path for pedestrians will be built along the southern side of Route 17 and a sidewalk will be built along the northern side. There will also be pedestrian crossing equipment and crosswalks will be added at intersection crossings as part of this project.

