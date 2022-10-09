Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week

Courtesy of Trevor Wrayton / VDOT

This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River.

VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.

The Falmouth Bridge carries Rt. 1 over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Blue & Gray Parkway carries Rt. 3 over the Rappahannock River between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Lane closure days and locations:

Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 12

Route 1 northbound: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure

Thursday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 14

Route 3 eastbound: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure

Other traffic hotspots in Spotsylvania this week:

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Massaponax Church Road and Spotsylvania Parkway. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail repair near Lick Run.

Route 3

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Intermittent full traffic stops for up to 5-minute intervals between Andora Drive and Glade Drive for removal of utility transmission lines, under permit.

Route 2

Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure while crews complete pavement marking on Route 2 between Route 17 and Swan Lane.

Old Plank Road

Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating lane closure for pavement work between Route 3 and Catharpin Road.

Route 618 (River Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat house.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Winewood Drive and Brock Road.

Wilburn subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement marking on various routes in the Wilburn subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Wyndemere subdivision

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement resurfacing on various routes in the Wyndemere subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

