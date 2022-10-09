Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residents

Courtesy of NCDot

Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should expect to see overnight lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound near the Rt. 17 bridge starting early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The work zone on I-95 is at located at mile marker 125 near the exit 126 (Route 1) interchange in the Massaponax area.

On several weekday evenings throughout this month, double-lane closures with overnight traffic stops are scheduled to occur, said VDOT. These full traffic stops could last up to 30 minutes each. The traffic stops will be limited to the window between midnight and 3 a.m. and will only occur on weekday evenings.

These traffic conditions could be underway for four weeks, and are being implemented to accommodate bridge demolition work.

VDOT has a project underway to replace and widen the Rt. 17 bridge. Last month, the department announced traffic would shift to a completed portion of the new bridge. This week, crews will begin to demolish the old bridge, VDOT said.

The department also forewarned that nearby residents should expect to be impacted by noise from the nighttime operations.

Other traffic hotspots in Spotsylvania this week:

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Massaponax Church Road and Spotsylvania Parkway. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail repair near Lick Run.

Route 3

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Intermittent full traffic stops for up to 5-minute intervals between Andora Drive and Glade Drive for removal of utility transmission lines, under permit.

Route 2

Tuesday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure while crews complete pavement marking on Route 2 between Route 17 and Swan Lane.

Old Plank Road

Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating lane closure for pavement work between Route 3 and Catharpin Road.

Route 618 (River Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat house.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure for shoulder widening between Winewood Drive and Brock Road.

Wilburn subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement marking on various routes in the Wilburn subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Wyndemere subdivision

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement resurfacing on various routes in the Wyndemere subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You See: Get Paid up to $100 for Uneaten Halloween Candy?