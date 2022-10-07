Earn up to $100 for uneaten Halloween candy

Courtesy of George Ruiz

If you can resist that Halloween candy, you could get paid for it. HealthyWage is paying $10 per pound with a limit of up to $100 per person as part of its Cash for Candy program.

If you aren’t familiar, HealthyWage is a health and wellness company specializing in weight loss and fitness challenges that offer cash prizes.

You don’t have to be a member or participate in any of the organization's other programs to get paid via the Cash for Candy program. Anyone in the U.S. can participate. But the funding is limited to $10,000 in payouts.

The candy that’s collected will go to Operation Shoebox, which ships care packages to troops overseas.

The two organizations have come together allowing people here at home to enjoy financial incentives for making healthier choices while also supporting American troops.

HealthyWage ran a Cash for Candy program in 2018 that it describes as “wildly successful.” That year, 994 pounds of candy were collected and $9,000 was paid out.

“We’re thrilled to again support Americans in their quest to avoid temptation, manage their weight-related health, and bolster their bank accounts,” said HealthyWage co-founder David Roddenberry via press release.

“By rewarding individuals with cash in exchange for their excess candy, while also supporting our troops overseas, it’s a win-win—one that can help people start their ‘holiday diet survival’ mindset to avoid needless seasonal weight gain,” he added.

Remember that any candy you send must be unopened/wrapped and can’t be expired or in a condition to make that makes it unedible.

To be considered for payment, your candy must be received by November 22.

Find the form and mailing address here.

