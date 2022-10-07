UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announced

Courtesy of VDOT

UPDATE: VDOT announced:

Full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound for Express Lanes construction are no longer needed. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane after exit 136/Centreport Parkway in Stafford County until 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

There will be more traffic delays on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area this week, and they’ll run into next week.

These overnight delays will be caused by full traffic stops on the interstate, starting tonight, October 5, VDOT announced.

Starting at 10 p.m. each evening, I-95 will be reduced to one lane ahead of the intermittent full traffic stops through early Friday.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will stop all I-95 traffic intermittently for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Those stops are due to bridge work that is a part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Crews will resume that part of the project that involves lifting and installing bridge beans for a replacement American Legion Road overpass. This overpass is under construction at mile marker 138 in Stafford County, which is between exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area should consider an alternate route to avoid major delays, said VDOT.

The traffic stops are scheduled for October 5 – 7 and will resume after the Columbus Day holiday from October 12 through October 14.

I-95 Height Restrictions

VDOT also announced today that it authorized a vehicle height restriction of 15 feet, 2 inches, on I-95 southbound at mile marker 138 while crews are widening the general purpose travel lanes near the American Legion Road overpass work zone to shift all southbound traffic to a new alignment.

This restriction will be in place until early Dec. 2022.

Oversize vehicles are advised to take exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and travel on Route 1.

When the American Legion Road overpass opens to traffic in Jan. 2023, it will have a minimum height clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches.

