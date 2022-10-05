Report: Virginia income & wage gains 'bleak', women of color hardest hit

Courtesy of PX Here

Over the past five years, there have been some important policy strides made for workers in the state, particularly low-wage workers. But more could and should be done because too many people are falling further behind and are unable to cover the basic costs of the living, said State of Working Virginia.

The report released last month by The Commonwealth Institute and the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy acknowledged the actions taken to help Virginia’s workers.

For example, Virginia lawmakers made the state’s Earned Income Credit partially refundable starting in 2023. That change will apply to this year’s earnings and is valued at $160 million. It’s expected to affect about 600,000 working families.

Virginia’s Medicaid expansion helped workers in low-wage jobs to access affordable and comprehensive care. Wage theft protections have been strengthened. The state has invested heavily in job training opportunities, and Virginia’s minimum wage rose to $11 an hour this year, the report notes.

Still, “although many workers in high-paying jobs are doing quite well… the overall outlook on income and wage gains and disparities is bleak — especially for working people of color,” the report said.

Income and wages

Virginia’s median household income, which includes everyone in a household, was $76,456 in 2019. That’s the most recent year the figure is available due to data collection problems during the pandemic, the report explained. And while the 2019 median income saw an increase from 2018, it’s believed that inflation has eroded households buying power and outpaced the gains.

That gloomy projection is supported, in part by wage data, which is more recent. In 2021, the median wage in the state for all workers was $23.91. The median wage for lower-paid Virginians—the 40% with the lowest wages, was $14.46. Both of these figures not only represent declines from the previous year, but they reversed course after being on an upward trend for several years, the report noted.

Wages declining instead of rising comes at a time when people are facing significant cost increases for gas, groceries, rent and other essentials. And for non-white workers, the situation is worse than for their white counterparts.

In 1979, black workers were paid 72 cents for every dollar a white worker was paid, the report said. But that wage gap has barely shrunk. In 2021, black workers were still only paid 74 cents for every dollar the white worker received.

In the case of Hispanics, the wage gap has widened. In 2001--the earliest the data is available--Hispanic workers earned 72 cents each dollar a white worker made. But by 2021, Hispanic workers’ earnings dropped to 68 cents, the report noted.

Then, breaking it down further, there are the circumstances facing women of color — “who are at the intersection of racism and sexism,” the report says. This group is hit hardest by wage inequality in Virginia, with Black women being paid just 59 cents for every dollar paid to white men and Latina women being paid just 52 cents.

“…Working Virginians will need significant increases in their wages and incomes just to keep up, let alone get ahead,” the report said.

Wages are an area where more can and should be done. One issue that needs to be addressed, according to the report, is minimum wage.

Virginia is on a potential path to $15 an hour starting January 1, 2026. But if the General Assembly does not act, the rate will be frozen at $12 as of January 2023. The report’s authors say legislators need to act to keep the increases in tact, and they should maintain automatic wage increases pegged to inflation.

Child care

For many households with children, child care costs are challenging.

The average annual cost of child care in Virginia is $906 for 4-year-olds and

$1,172 per month for infants, equal to $10,867 to $14,063 per year, respectively, the report notes.

That means a minimum-wage worker with an infant in Virginia would need to work full-time for 32 weeks, over half the year, just to pay for one infant’s child care.

Currently, with Virginia’s expanded Child Care Subsidy Program, families can apply for financial help if their income is below 85% of the state median income and they meet other criteria. Under that program, the state pays a portion of the child care costs directly to the provider.

Virginia expanded eligibility for the subsidy program through June 30, 2024, allowing more families to access financial assistance. But the state needs to continue that expanded support, the report states.

Paid time off

It should be presumed that every worker will get sick at some point or will need to care for a loved one who is sick, the report notes. Yet, Virginia has approximately 1.2 million workers without any paid time off, including sick days.

“That is a major issue, particularly for low wage workers.” A person making $12 an hour who loses 3.5 days of wages ends up losing the month’s grocery budget, the report stated.

Paid time off is another area where action is needed.

According to the report, Virginia should create a requirement for employers to offer at least five paid sick days to all employees. Further, the state should support a 12-week paid family and medical leave program that provides

wage-replacement payments to workers who need to take periods of time

off longer than ordinary sick days would cover.

A 2020 study found that 84% of registered voters in Virginia support a 12-week paid family and medical leave policy accessible to all working people, the report said.

