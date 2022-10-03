Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this week

Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should be prepared for daytime delays on I-95 this week.

Starting today, October 3, VDOT is scheduling single-lane closures to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, connecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

The closures are slated to begin on I-95 northbound at the bridge, located at mile marker 132. Delays are expected every day through October 7.

The schedule, as currently planned, is:

Monday, Oct. 3 – Tuesday, Oct. 4

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 northbound bridge

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Thursday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 southbound local lanes bridge

Friday, Oct. 7

7 a.m. – Noon. – Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 southbound local lanes bridge

VDOT notes that the daytime lane closures are necessary because the work must occur during daylight hours to be done safely.

Additional I-95 Hotspots

In the Fredericksburg area, motorists should also be aware of the following:

On I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) :

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled for bridge beam placement at the new American Legion Road overpass near mile markers 139-138. This is part of the construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Monday – Wednesday

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

3 a.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) :

Wednesday, 4 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Single right lane closure to inspect the bridge over Potomac Creek located at mile marker 137.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes:

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Overnight single-lane closures are planned as crews pour concrete for the second I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River.

On I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway):

Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway):

Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single right lane closure to inspect the bridge over Potomac Creek located at mile marker 137.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway):

Tuesday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled for bridge beam placement at new American Legion Road overpass, near mile markers 138-139. This is part of the construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure.

