VDOT added more horse-drawn buggy signs in the Northern Neck

Courtesy of VDOT

Many drivers in the Northern Neck may notice something new along certain roads—horse-drawn buggy signs calling attention to the presence of these slow-moving vehicles.

The Amish and Mennonite populations in the Northern Neck are growing. In the spring of 2019, VDOT posted horse-drawn vehicle signs in Richmond County. Recently, the department met with local residents, businesses, and officials in several counties to identify additional needs. As a result, new signs have been posted in Westmoreland, Northumberland and Richmond counties.

The warning signs have been placed or revised in the Northern Neck at the following locations:

Westmoreland County

Route 203 (Oldhams Road) near Route 620 (Threeway Road)

Route 202 (Cople Highway) near Route 203 (Oldhams Road)

Northumberland County

Route 617 (Lively Hope Road) near Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road)

Route 202 north of Callao

Richmond County

Route 3 near Route 620 (Richmond Hill Road)

Route 612 (Oakland Road) at Route 600 (Ridge Road)

Revised signs at Route 360 near Route 600 (Ridge Road)

By definition, slow-moving vehicles are those that travel 25 mph and slower. The horse-drawn traffic in the Northern Neck generally travels between 5 to 10 mph, placing it into that category, noted VDOT. Like other slow-moving vehicles, any horse-drawn vehicles on the roads are required to display a slow-moving placard.

With the announcement of the additional signage, VDOT noted that state law requires motorists to pass a horse-drawn vehicle with at least three feet of clearance when the way is clear. When you enter this traffic, you should slow down and avoid using your horn.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You See: Northumberland Resident Makes Demand Over Dead People on Voter Rolls?