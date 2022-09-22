Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobs

The tech company Pangiam is establishing its global headquarters in Fairfax County. That $3.1 million project will not only add 20,000 square feet to its McLean facility, but it will also create 201 new jobs within three years, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office announced today.

Pangiam is in the business of providing facial recognition technology and digital identity solutions. One reason the company chose its Fairfax location for a global headquarters is that “northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business,” said Pangiam chief investment officer Tom Plofchan in the governor’s statement.

One example of being in close proximity to federal government partners is the company’s recently announced deal with TSA.

Pangiam is collaborating with Google on a venture called Project DARTMOUTH, which uses AI and pattern analysis technologies to identify potentially prohibited items in carry-on baggage. Project DARTMOUTH will launch trials at TSA’s System Integration Facility (TSIF) – a 128,000 square-foot lab at Reagan National Airport.

Plofchan said the company also chose Virginia because it'it'ss home and the leadership team is either from the commonwealth or built their families and careers here so its only right to build and contribute to the local community where Pangiam got started.

Further, the company believes “the human talent in Virginia is world-class.”

Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent,” said Plofchan.

“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter with the security industry,” said Governor Youngkin.

