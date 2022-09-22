All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern Neck

Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska

September is yet another month when Northern Neck residents go to county leaders to complain about the poor quality and costs of Breezeline’s internet service.

Currently, many who use the service don’t have any real alternative, but that’s going to change because All Points Broadband (APB) will bring the competition that consumers and local governments have been waiting for, according to Tom Innes, VP of business development for APB.

At the King George Board of Supervisors Meeting, county resident Anna Maria Lobo said, “The internet for the last three years has not been very good but these people are great for raising the prices. When they contract with the government, they want more money and less service.”

She said, this month, the company raised her bill to $200. “And that is not right.”

Supervisor Cathy Binder said she’s been contacted by others with complaints about the company recently. She said she understands the concern that they’ve been paid a lot of money and the service is lacking at moment. “We need some better options.”

Supervisor Richard Granger said he’s hearing about the challenges from people in the community. “It’s obviously not what we’re looking for.” The board is limited in what it can do and can’t force them to do certain things. But trying to find some new companies to come in and provide some competition and better service would be a good way to go.

And that is where APB comes into play, according to Innes. Currently, the company is building a high-speed broadband network that will run through the entire Northern Neck. That project is utilizing some state and federal dollars that limit the initial connections to unserved locations.

But, “Once we provide service to all locations without a broadband connection today, we will be providing competition to those areas that can get service from a company like Breezeline,” Innes told King George supervisors.

He explained that once the grant program ends, then All Points can invest its own money to build the network further into what is considered a served territory. “I think that’s why you’ll probably see once we’re out and about maybe some better customer service and some better pricing from incumbent providers as competition comes to town.”

