Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in Toano

Machining tool being used in a community college setting. Courtesy of Desiree Crossley/Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships in Education (AMPed NH)

Individuals looking to learn a trade in Virginia’s coastal region will soon have a new option. Virginia Peninsula Community College announced that its second trades center in Toano is expected tobe completed this winter.

“The space has been leased, and right now the builder is building out that space to meet our needs and should be ready to turn it over to us officially by the end of this December,” said Todd Estes, the college’s interim vice president of Workforce Development in a post on the school’s website.

“Our plan is to have that facility open in January 2023, and to be able to deliver our first courses,” Estes added.

The facility, just off Rt. 60, at 236 Industrial Blvd, will boast 7,800 square feet of training space for four programs—welding, CNC machining, carpentry and masonry.

For those students in the Williamsburg-James City County Public School system interested in one of those trades, the new facility could be a golden asset. Estes said the college is currently engaged in conversations with the school system to use the trade center to expand its occupational dual enrollment programs.

“They’re very eager to partner with us on that. So we’re excited about that,” he said.

This new trade center was funded by a grant from United States Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community College training grants program.

Virginia Peninsula Community College's other trade facility is the Center for Building and Construction Trades at Goodwill in Hampton. But the lease on that property is running out, and Estes said they are actively looking for another location, hopefully, one that is bigger.

