CSX railroad work will shut down some areas of Caroline roads for days

Drivers should take note: CSX railroad maintenance work will shut down through traffic at certain locations in Caroline County for a four-day stretch.

CSX will be installing new timber to improve the road conditions when crossing its railroad tracks.

The closings will occur at railroad crossings on Rt. 605 Paige Rd and Rt. 606 Stonewall Jackson Rd as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Friday, Sept. 30

Paige Rd. will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing located between the Mattaponi River bridge and Roy Brooks Ln.

VDOT said signs will be posted to guide motorists along the recommended detour:

Route 2

Route 609 (Woodslane Road)

Route 626 (Woodford Road)

Route 638 (S. River Road)

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Friday, Oct. 7

Stonewall Jackson Road will be closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing between the road's eastern and western intersections with (Rt. 607) Guinea Station Road.

Signs will also be posted to guide motorists along the recommended detour:

Route 609 (Macedonia Road)

Route 660 (Claiborne Crossing Road)

Route 607 (Guinea Station Road)

Caroline County traffic warnings this week

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound: From Wednesday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 23, VDOT will have crews conducting survey and pipe work on Rt. 1. There will be single lane closures near the Ladysmith Center Shopping Mall and Collins Blvd. from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Route 207 Northbound and Southbound: Crews will be conducting milling and paving work from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept 23. There will be alternating lane closures on Rt. 207 between Colonial Rd and Rt. 301.

