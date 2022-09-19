Rand Hooper's sentence for killing friend in Lancaster not reduced

Rand Hooper Courtesy of Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A six-year sentence for killing a friend is too great of a price to pay for John “Rand” Hooper. Last month, he entered a motion to have his sentence reduced. Friday, Judge Charles Poston denied that request.

In 2017, Hooper and Graham McCormick went for a late-night boat ride on the Rappahannock River in Lancaster County. Based on details presented by special prosecutor Matthew Kite, Hooper was driving his parents’ boat when he crashed into a bulkhead. McCormick was thrown into the water. Hooper left him, returned to his parents' house in Irvington, and McCormick drowned, 6 News Richmond reported.

Due to concern about the jury pool being tainted in Lancaster, the venue for the case was transferred to Norfolk. There, a jury found Hooper guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop at an accident and render assistance. In May, Judge Poston sentenced him to 10 years with four suspended for the manslaughter charge and five years with all five suspended on the latter charge.

After being transferred to St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake last month, Hooper’s attorney entered the motion for the sentence reduction. The matter was once again brought before Judge Poston who said when he imposed the sentence he considered Hooper’s son, wife and the length of time that had elapsed since the offense.

"I didn't want him incarcerated so long he couldn't participate in the raising of his child," said Judge Poston, according to 6 News Richmond. And he added that he believed Hooper had a “reasonable sentence.”

Due to a new Virginia law that went into effect on July 1, lawyers for the prosecution and defense expect that Hooper will only serve 65% to 85% of the six-year sentence.

