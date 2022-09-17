Virginia's employment growth better than pre-pandemic, but labor participation dropped

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqkIj_0hymVeF100
Courtesy of fHotels (CC 2.0)

In August, the number of Virginians who are employed remained above 4.2 million. Meanwhile, Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6%, according to data from Governor Glenn Younkin’s office.

Not only is the state’s unemployment continuing a trend whereby it’s below the national rate, which increased to 3.7%, but employment growth is now “double the pre-pandemic average in 2019,” the governor’s statement noted.

Employment growth throughout the year has remained strong, averaging 14,000 a month. At 2.6%, Virginia’s unemployment rate is now 1.0 percentage point below the rate from a year ago.

“On a year-to-date basis, we have seen employment pick up substantially compared to 2021,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the statement from Governor Youngkin’s office. “We remain on pace to achieve the highest level of annual job growth in the last five years.”

However, the labor force participation rate is the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work. BLS household survey data show the labor force declined to upwards of 4.3 million.

In July, Virginia’s labor force participation rate was 63.8%. In August, it fell slightly to 63.7%. These figures are representative of the fact that the number of people with jobs declined and the number of people who are looking for work also declined.

“While jobs added since January and unemployment levels continue to be strong, I am focused on labor participation amidst this slight pullback in job numbers," said Governor Youngkin in the statement.

“While employment levels contracted in the month, the unemployment level continued to improve," said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we see job openings still exceeding the number of those unemployed. We continue to pursue efforts to get more Virginians back in the labor market to satisfy the current employment opportunities."

Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 of 11 major industries had employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain was in leisure and hospitality, which has added 41,900 jobs, an 11.4% increase. The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services with 30,600 jobs added, representing a 5.7% increase. Coming in third place is professional and business services, up 16,300 jobs, a 2.1%.

The other categories to see job gains include trade, transportation, and utilities, government, information, miscellaneous services, and manufacturing. Even mining and logging saw an increase in jobs, and it was five times greater than the increase in the construction industry.

The only industry category to see job loss was finance, which lost 4,300 jobs.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You Know: Virginians are Saving $229.8 million a month working from home?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia unemployment# Virginia employment# Virginia workforce participati# Governor Glenn Younking on emp# Virginia August 2022 employmen

Comments / 0

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
2443 followers

More from Watchful Eye

Toano, VA

Virginia Peninsula Community College opening new trades center in Toano

Machining tool being used in a community college setting.Courtesy of Desiree Crossley/Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships in Education (AMPed NH) Individuals looking to learn a trade in Virginia’s coastal region will soon have a new option. Virginia Peninsula Community College announced that its second trades center in Toano is expected tobe completed this winter.

Read full story
Caroline County, VA

CSX railroad work will shut down some areas of Caroline roads for days

Courtesy of James St. John (CC 2.0) Drivers should take note: CSX railroad maintenance work will shut down through traffic at certain locations in Caroline County for a four-day stretch.

Read full story
Colonial Beach, VA

New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month

Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster County, VA

Rand Hooper's sentence for killing friend in Lancaster not reduced

Rand HooperCourtesy of Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. A six-year sentence for killing a friend is too great of a price to pay for John “Rand” Hooper. Last month, he entered a motion to have his sentence reduced. Friday, Judge Charles Poston denied that request.

Read full story
Spotsylvania County, VA

Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia State Parks to offer free parking next Saturday

Visitors on a trail at Belle Isle State Park in Lancaster CountyCourtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. If you’ve been wanting to visit one of Virginia’s 41 state parks, next Saturday may be a good day to do so. In honor of National Public Lands Day, visitors will enjoy free parking.

Read full story
1 comments

Museum Day offering free entry to museums across the U.S.

Courtesy of Paul Hudson (CC 2.0) Smithsonian magazine is celebrating curiosity with a special promotion called Museum Day. On Sept 17, participating museums and cultural institutions will provide free entry to those with a Museum Day ticket.

Read full story
Virginia State

VA ABC is running a bourbon sale this week

Courtesy of Alex Mastera (CC 2.0) By now VA ABC shoppers may be aware that the prices on over 130 spirits have been slashed for the September Sale-A-Bration event. But lesser known may be the fact that VA ABC is running another promotion, albeit shorter, promotion that will cut prices on more liquor.

Read full story
Tappahannock, VA

Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this week

Vehicles entering Tappahannock from the Downing BridgeCourtesy of VDOT. Both bridges crossing the Rappahannock River to the Northern Neck will be having work done that’ll cause delays during the week of September 12.

Read full story
3 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in Fredericksburg

A robbery at the Super 8 on Warrenton Rd. in Fredericksburg is a reminder of the risks of hooking up with folks on Facebook. Two women asked two men they met on Facebook to get a room at the hotel, and the men did so, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Dept. of Corrections allowing changes to visiting lists this month

If you want to get on the list to visit an inmate at one of Virginia’s prisons, change requests are being accepted throughout September. Generally, Virginia inmates submit updated visiting lists in January and July. However, this year the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) was dealing with a large number of prisoner releases in July.

Read full story
Virginia State

Gas prices in Middle Peninsula & Northern Neck below average as Virginia prices fall

Gas prices in Virginia are on a continued downward trend. As of today, the state average of $3.54 is below the national average of $3.76, data from AAA show. In many areas, prices are currently below the state average, including gas prices across the entire Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, AAA’s daily chart reveals.

Read full story
11 comments
Richmond County, VA

Richmond County declares dry conditions an emergency, imposes total burn ban

Richmond County has declared its dry conditions an emergency and imposed a complete burn ban. That means all open air fires, fireworks, and use of rubbish burn pits are barred at all times, even after 5 p.m.

Read full story
Northumberland County, VA

Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rolls

Courtesy of Keith Jenkins (CC 2.0) Maurice Johnson, a resident of Reedville, approached Northumberland County Board of Supervisors at their Sept. 1 meeting explaining that he’s having a problem with his mother-in-law. She’s been dead since June of 2018, he told the board. “Every year local elections sends her documentation. But yesterday, she got a new voter ID,” he said.

Read full story
10 comments
Middlesex County, VA

Traffic returned to normal on bridge over Dragon Run at Middlesex / Gloucester line

The bridge over Dragon Run after repairsCourtesy of VDOT. Traffic flow has returned to normal on the Rt. 17 bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester and Middlesex County line, VDOT announced Friday afternoon.

Read full story
Virginia State

Biking for Epilepsy: Registration open for the Tour de Midnight in October

Close to 85,000 people with epilepsy live in Virginia, and registration is now open for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia’s primary annual fundraiser: the Tour de Midnight Bike Event.

Read full story
Richmond County, VA

Richmond County sued over Strata Clean Energy solar project

Richmond County Circuit Court buildingCourtesy of Jimmy Emerson (CC 2.0) Richmond County, like many rural localities, has caught the eye of solar companies, and the promise of millions of dollars in revenue has caught the attention of the local government.

Read full story
Virginia State

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.

Read full story
26 comments
Virginia State

Amtrak travel in Virginia hits all-time high in July 2022

Amtrak train in Newport NewsCourtesy of Tony Alter (CC 2.0) Train travel in Virginia hit an all-time high in July with over 110,000 people choosing to move around the state by rail, according to a joint statement from Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy