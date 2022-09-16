Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

Rt. 17 project area Courtesy of VDOT

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge.

The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.

The path that traffic will be taking as ofsingle-lane next Wednesday will ultimately become the northbound lanes on the new bridge. VDOT said the upcoming shift is being made to allow crews to start building the southbound lanes of the new bridge.

To accommodate this change to the traffic pattern, VDOT will slow all overnight traffic on Rt. 17 to a stop on Tuesday, Sept. 20 allowing the crew to shift travelers to the new alignment by early morning on the 21st.

Overview Drive changes

When these changes are made, access to Overview Drive from Rt. 17 will close for the bridge construction. Drivers needing to access Overview Drive will have to use Hospital Blvd.

All of the aforementioned traffic changes will remain in place until construction is finished, which is expected in 2024.

Lane closures ahead

Although there will be two lanes of traffic in the work zone for most of the time that the project is underway, VDOT has announced drivers should be prepared for periodic single-lane closures in the work zone during off-peak travel times.

