Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this week

Vehicles entering Tappahannock from the Downing Bridge Courtesy of VDOT

Both bridges crossing the Rappahannock River to the Northern Neck will be having work done that’ll cause delays during the week of September 12.

Downing Bridge

Work on the Downing Bridge was scheduled to begin Sunday, Sept. 11, and run through Friday, Sept. 16. VDOT announced its crews will be conducting a routine, scheduled inspection of the bridge, which lies along Rt. 360 connecting Richmond County and Essex.

That work will reduce the bridge to a single travel lane with with one-way, alternating traffic between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Therefore, VDOT has advised drivers to expect overnight delays this week.

Norris Bridge

Drivers at the lower end of the Northern Neck will face daytime delays starting today and running through October 21 when crossing the Robert O. Norris Bridge between Middlesex and Lancaster counties.

VDOT has two efforts scheduled back-to-back for this bridge. First, crews will be spending this week checking equipment attached to the bridge, which is used to gather data on vehicle weights. Then, crews will use the remainder of that six-week span to conduct the required biennial inspection of the bridge.

During both efforts, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Automated flagging devices will control the alternating flows of traffic. The lane restrictions and daytime delays will only apply on weekdays. On the weekends, traffic will flow normally.

