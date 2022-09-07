Fredericksburg, VA

Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in Fredericksburg

Watchful Eye


Courtesy of jalexartis Photography

A robbery at the Super 8 on Warrenton Rd. in Fredericksburg is a reminder of the risks of hooking up with folks on Facebook.

Two women asked two men they met on Facebook to get a room at the hotel, and the men did so, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

After they all arrived and got settled in, there was a knock on the door and someone shouted, “Room service.” Three masked men then came into the room, and at least two of them were brandishing knives, the police statement said.

When this happened, the females rushed into the bathroom and locked themselves inside. The guys they allegedly lured to the room were robbed. The items taken include cell phones, a wallet, cash, credit cards, shoes, and alcohol.

After the robbers left, the females also left because the situation was allegedly too overwhelming for them, the statement said.

The suspects were found at Mr. B’s convenience store in a red Ford Fusion. One of the officers activated an alert on one of the victim’s cell phones, and it was heard inside the vehicle, helping police to confirm that these were the people involved in the robbery. Further, police found pictures of the robbery suspects and the females on social media.

The three robbery suspects were identified as Milton Espinal Lanza, 19 and Eder Gaona, 20, both of Fredericksburg and Orlando Duran Guevara, 23, of Spotsylvania. They were all charged with charged with robbery, breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Charges are pending against the females. One of them is a juvenile, said Stafford police statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeBGx_0hm3ufy100
Orlando Duran GuevaraStafford Sheriff's Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHi1E_0hm3ufy100
Eder GaonaStafford Sheriff's Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzTLM_0hm3ufy100
Milton Espinal LanzaStafford Sheriff's Office

