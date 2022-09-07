Virginia Dept. of Corrections allowing changes to visiting lists this month

Courtesy of RODNAE Productions

If you want to get on the list to visit an inmate at one of Virginia’s prisons, change requests are being accepted throughout September.

Generally, Virginia inmates submit updated visiting lists in January and July. However, this year the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) was dealing with a large number of prisoner releases in July.

That abnormally high number was due to a law that recalculated good time for many inmates, allowing them to earn up to 15 days per month to shave off of their sentences. Prior to that, inmates could only earn up to 4.5 days a month.

There was a mass release of inmates with recalculated sentences in July and August so VADOC pushed back the visitor list updates to allow counselors to focus on the releases.

The window for inmates to add or remove visitors is now open and runs through September 30.

Planning to visit Lawrenceville Correctional?

If you’re planning to visit someone in Lawrenceville Correctional Center, be aware that VADOC is moving over 200 inmates from that facility to others throughout the state.

This is being done to accommodate a multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing units, a move that involves modernizing systems to improve safety and security. Although Lawrenceville is privately run, the property belongs to VADOC.

Last month, the facility made headlines for numerous inmates overdosing. You can read about that here.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You See: VADOC still canceling prison visits due to COVID?