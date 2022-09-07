Gas prices in Middle Peninsula & Northern Neck below average as Virginia prices fall

Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio

Gas prices in Virginia are on a continued downward trend. As of today, the state average of $3.54 is below the national average of $3.76, data from AAA show.

In many areas, prices are currently below the state average, including gas prices across the entire Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, AAA’s daily chart reveals.

AAA gas price chart on Sept 7, 2022 Watchful Eye via AAA

At the start of the week, Virginia gas prices were down eight cents compared to the previous week, WSLS 10 News reported, and there has been a 32-cent drop over the past month.

Declining gas prices are a national trend at the moment as the national average is 31 cents less than a month ago. The downward trend can be attributed to the combination of lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a quiet hurricane season, AAA noted.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

However, even with the downward trend, drivers likely can still notice that prices are notably higher than a year ago. The national average is still up by 59 cents compared to the same time last year and Virginia gas prices are 57 cents higher.

