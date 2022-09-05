Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rolls

Maurice Johnson, a resident of Reedville, approached Northumberland County Board of Supervisors at their Sept. 1 meeting explaining that he’s having a problem with his mother-in-law. She’s been dead since June of 2018, he told the board. “Every year local elections sends her documentation. But yesterday, she got a new voter ID,” he said.

“To me, recognizing that, statistically, I’m not unique in this county that suggests that maybe there’s dead people on our voter rolls. And so what I’m saying here tonight is that I don’t want my mother-in-law’s ghost vote going around.”

At that point, Johnson made a request. “I want somebody to make sure the voter rolls in Northumberland County are clean. So, I want the board of supervisors to get with elections and do whatever it takes to answer a couple of questions.”

How many dead people are on the voter rolls? How many people don’t live here anymore? And when was the last time any of those people actually voted?

Those are the questions, Johnson wants answers to.

Maurice Johnson addressing Northumberland supervisors Watchful Eye

He said he would be happy to contribute some of his time to that research.

“And when you find something unfavorable, take further action Johnson said. “And this is a demand. I’m not going to take ‘No’ for an answer,” he added.

Other than the board chairman Richard Haynie thanking him for the comment, the supervisors didn’t address his claim or demand.

