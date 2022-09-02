Biking for Epilepsy: Registration open for the Tour de Midnight in October

Courtesy of RUN 4 FFWPU

Close to 85,000 people with epilepsy live in Virginia, and registration is now open for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia’s primary annual fundraiser: the Tour de Midnight Bike Event.

Epilepsy is a condition that involves recurring seizures that are caused as a result of a surge of electrical activity in the brain.

Scheduled for October 15, this year’s epilepsy ride begins and ends at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville. Riders will have the option to choose from three tiers.

The 70-mile ride will start at 8:30 and travel to Lake Anna. Riders choosing this option will see the farms of Rockville, the historic town of Montpelier, breathtaking views, like the Woodson Mill, and five stunning views of Lake Anna, the event page says.

The 33-mile ride, which starts at 9 a.m., will carry riders through the country settings of Montpelier and Rockville.

Meanwhile, a 17-mile ride will start at 9:45 a.m. Those riders will cycle through Rockville and the Dunn's Chapel area, also enjoying countryside views.

An epilepsy awareness event will be held at Midnight Brewery after the rides and will include live music, funzone, and craft beer. Food trucks will also be there.

Individuals who want to support the cause without biking can create and participate on fundraising teams at www.epilepsyva.com/pledgeteams, or they can make donations.

The funds raised from the Tour de Midnight Bike Event stay in Virginia, said Dr. Stacey Epps, president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia in a press release.

