Richmond County sued over Strata Clean Energy solar project

Part I

Richmond County, like many rural localities, has caught the eye of solar companies, and the promise of millions of dollars in revenue has caught the attention of the local government.

On October 8, 2020, the Richmond County Board of Supervisors approved a special exception permit for the Bookers Mill solar project. The facility proposed by Strata Clean Energy is the largest utility-scale solar project approved in the county to date.

Based on figures disclosed at the August 2022 board of supervisors meeting, Richmond County expects this 127 MW facility to bring in $1.6 million upfront from the siting agreement.

The revenue sharing agreement currently promises the county another $1,400 per MW annually, and that per-MW rate will increase 10% in 2026.

Richmond County also expects to benefit from higher property values, estimating that land encumbered by solar will increase roughly $10,000 an acre. Bookers Mill is a 1,600-acre project. Only a portion of the land will be fenced in with solar panels, and only that portion is expected to see that sharp value hike. Still, that's expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars more in revenue.

Not all in favor

Bookers Mill is a contentious project. Among the county residents staunchly opposed are Carol Lowery and her daughter Stephanie Lowery Ebel who have property that adjoins the project site in Farnham. Their resistance was so fierce that they filed a lawsuit against the Richmond County Board of Supervisors a month after the special exception permit was issued.

In the court documents, the plaintiffs alleged that the board of supervisors “abandoned its responsibility” by permitting the project because they were focused on a speculative tax benefit.

Not only would the potential benefit amount to less than 1% of the county budget, but the county likely wouldn’t even see that because it would get entangled in a plethora of problems, the plaintiffs claimed. Further, they alleged that the project would involve an array of harm, including the destruction of historical sites and environmental damage.

The forthcoming parts of this series will unpack the developments in the lawsuit over the last +18 months.

