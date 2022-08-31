Amtrak travel in Virginia hits all-time high in July 2022

Amtrak train in Newport News Courtesy of Tony Alter (CC 2.0)

Train travel in Virginia hit an all-time high in July with over 110,000 people choosing to move around the state by rail, according to a joint statement from Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA).

Rail authorities point out that the jump in ridership came in the same month when VPRA launched one new roundtrip option to Roanoke and another to Norfolk. A roundtrip option to Newport News that was suspended during the pandemic was also restarted in July.

There are four state-supported rail routes in Virginia with a total of 17 station stops. Every route saw an increase in ridership. Newport News was at the top of the list.

The Newport News Amtrak route, which has stops in Alexandria, Woodbridge, Quantico, Fredericksburg, Ashland, Richmond Staples Mill Station, Richmond Main Street Station, Williamsburg, and Newport News carried an additional 10,315 passengers in July compared to June, a 54% increase.

The second largest increase in July was the Norfolk route, which has stops in Alexandria, Woodbridge, Quantico, Fredericksburg, Ashland, Richmond Staples Mill Station, Petersburg, and Norfolk. There were 40,763 passengers who traveled along this corridor, a 23% increase from June.

But the sharp increase wasn’t just on a month-to-month basis. According to figures provided in the statement, ridership was up 19.8% over the pre-pandemic levels of July 2019.

“These numbers make it very clear – Virginians want more passenger rail to be a part of their transportation network,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “…we know that rail works for the Commonwealth and look forward to further expanding service throughout the state.

