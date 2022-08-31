Daytime traffic delays coming at White Stone Bridge in September-October

View of Robert O. Norris Bridge looking toward Middlesex County Courtesy of Tom Saunders, VDOT

Drivers crossing the White Stone Bridge, formally known as the Robert O. Norris Bridge, should prepare for delays in September.

For about six weeks, from Sept. 12 – Oct. 21 traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, VDOT announced. Automated flagging devices will control the alternating flows of traffic.

Two efforts are scheduled for that six-week period. During the first week, crews will check equipment attached to the bridge that gathers general data on vehicle weights.

On Sept. 19, crews will start a longer-running inspection of the entire bridge, which is required on a biennial basis. The schedule and length of this work is dependent on the weather, VDOT said.

On the weekends, traffic is planned to flow normally.

White Stone bridge to be replaced

The Norris Bridge, which connects Lancaster and Middlesex counties, was built in 1957, and there has been a long-running effort to replace it. After decades of pushing, VDOT’s Commonwealth Transportation Board finally approved the replacement in 2021 as part of the Special Structures 50-Year Long-Term Plan, the Rappahannock Record reported.

However, there are a number of biennial inspections left before that happens as construction on the new $390 million bridge isn’t slated to begin until FY 2036. However, this year, $5 million was included in Virginia’s budget that will be used for preliminary engineering work, which is already underway, according to the Rappahannock Record.

