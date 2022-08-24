University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internships

The University of Mary Washington received a $250,000 grant intended to increase opportunities for high-quality paid internships and work-based learning.

This funding was provided by The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) through its initiative known as the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership.

The money will be used to provide funding for a program director who will oversee the establishment and operation of the Rappahannock Work & Learn Collaborative (RWLC), a UMW media release explained.

UMW and RWLC will work to connect employers and students in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula. The goal, according to SCHEV, is to ensure that employers, students and institutions for higher education are ready to increase the number of internships and work-based learning opportunities in the region.

Employers, community partners, K-12 school divisions, and postsecondary institutions will be tapped to not only serve as an employer network but also to advise the RWLC, the statement also explained.

UMW students who are interested in internships can contact the Center for Career and Professional Development by calling 540-654-5646 or emailing ccpd@umw.edu to book an appointment.

UMV is not the only school to receive this type of funding from SCHEV. Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Virginia are leading similar efforts in their respective regions. And SCHEV said it plans to award a total of nine grants across Virginia by 2024.

