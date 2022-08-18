UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. Hollenbeck

The University of Virginia’s School of Medicine announced it's adding an internationally recognized plastic surgeon: Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS.

Hollenbeck will lead ,the Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery starting November 28.

Who is Scott Hollenbeck?

He is coming from Duke University where he has held numerous roles, including Vice Chief of Research for the Division of Plastic, Maxillofacial, and Oral Surgery, director of The Human Fresh Tissue Lab, director of Breast Reconstruction, and director of the world-renowned Duke Flap Course, which teaches reconstructive surgery techniques to plastic surgeons from all around the world.

Hollenbeck holds several patents, according to UVA, and has helped launch a biotechnology startup company. His research has been funded by entities including, the National Institutes of Health, Coulter Foundation, Plastic Surgery Education Foundation and the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

In addition to his patient care and research, Hollenbeck has worked to address healthcare disparities in the Durham, N.C., area by performing community-based studies to identify barriers to care.

“Dr. Hollenbeck’s talents as a surgeon, researcher and educator have made him a national leader in academic medicine,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, the dean of the School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health in the university’s statement.

Hollenbeck's career choices

In a SurgeonAgent interview, Hollenbeck explained how he ended up on his current track. Hollenbeck said his training started in general surgery, and about three to four years into that, he realized that he wanted to be a plastic surgeon due to his exposure to excellent surgeons who were doing breast cancer reconstruction.

He said he also had a strong interest in vascular surgery and because of that he wished to pursue microvascular breast reconstruction. So, he went into plastic surgery and did a plastic surgery residency at Duke.

Hollenbeck told SurgeonAgent, that he enjoyed it and stayed on at Duke. He spent over a decade there as a faculty member and also served as an associate professor at the university.

Asked if he’s ever considered private practice, he said, “I’ve been academic-focused pretty much all the way. I guess I enjoy aspects of academics that maybe not are as important in private practice. I mentioned research. I do have a research lab and partner with some research collaborators. That’s really interesting to me. And from an intellectual standpoint is very stimulating so I enjoy that.”

Hollenbeck also noted, “Working in an academic center has allowed me to have both the clinical practice but also research and education, which are also important to me.”

So why is he coming to UVA?

Because he was attracted to its “influential tradition in plastic surgery pioneered under the leadership of Milton Edgerton, MD; Raymond Morgan, MD, and many others,” UVA explained.

“Just look around the country and count all the highly regarded plastic surgeons who have trained at UVA. It’s really impressive and comparable to any program I can think of,” Hollenbeck said in the statement. “This program has amazing history and is well positioned to attract and develop the next generation of impactful plastic surgeons. With the engaged and dynamic leadership of Dr. Melina Kibbe, Dr. Craig Kent, and Wendy Horton, the sky is the limit for UVA Plastic Surgery.”

