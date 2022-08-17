Kilmarnock gives $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department

Mayor Mae Umphlett and KVFD president Ben Lewis Courtesy Town of Kilmarnock

The Town of Kilmarnock contributed $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD).

Mayor Mae Umphlett presented the check to KVFD president Ray Lewis, and the town issued a statement noting that the contribution is to support the work of the department.

In addition to battling a major fire that engulfed an entire block of Kilmarnock on April 19, KVFD has recently responded to major fires in neighboring counties. That includes the 4th of July fire in Richmond County’s Suggett Point that consumed a historic waterfront home along with seven vehicles and the July 15 fire in Tappahannock that ripped through that town’s historic district on Prince Street.

Historic home destroyed in Suggetts Point Courtesy of Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department

“This year has definitely shown the strength and teamwork by our very own Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department. These men and women serve our entire community and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” said Umphlett.

This contribution comes just a few months after Lewis went before the Kilmarnock Town Council at its May meeting to announce KVFD discovered the town was no longer providing annual funding toward its operating budget, which averages about $200,000 a year.

Because the department had not received any annual contributions from the Kilmarnock in recent years, KVFD asked for $60,000 for 2022 and $50,000 in annual funding going forward.

Kilmarnock Town Manager noted that the town made a donation to the department after the aforementioned April fire and the town purchased a thermal camera for KVFD in 2018.

