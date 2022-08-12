Virginia giving cold case playing cards to inmates hoping for tips

Virginia is taking another step that aims to solve cold cases. This time, authorities have created decks of playing cards with information about unsolved homicides and passed them out to inmates in the Richmond City Justice Center.

“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares in a statement announcing the initiative.

The cold case cards have the four standards suits that you would find in a regular deck allowing them to be used for common card games. But the cards also include a photograph, name, and case details about a homicide. Further, the P3 tip line information is on the cards with details of how someone with information about a case can provide it to authorities.

According to Miyares’ statement, the hope is that current inmates will recognize the face of the victim or remember a detail that could help law enforcement close the cases. Then, the inmate or a family member can share that information using the tip line. And, if it turns out that an inmate’s tip is valid, that person stands to win more than the card game—a reward will be provided.

Miyares said that his office teamed up with Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch the cold case playing cards project.

Cold case database

The cold case cards come on the heels of a new cold case database that Virginia launched in June. That initiative was born from a bill that passed the General Assembly in 2020, and it launched with more than 30 cases from Virginia State Police files, WRIC 8 News reported.

Cases in the database include homicides as well as missing person and unidentified person cases. And it is also designed so that visitors on the site can provide tips.

