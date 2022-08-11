Lawrenceville, VA

Overdoses and death confirmed at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating reports of overdoses and death at Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County, Virginia Mercury reported.

On Friday, August 5, the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP) received word that eight inmates at Lawrenceville Correctional Center (LCC) suffered from a drug overdose in a single evening.

VICCP organizer King Salim Khalfani reached out to the Dept. of Corrections, which confirmed the overdoses. At that time, corrections authorities reportedly told Khalfani that there were no fatalities.

LCC is a privately-run prison operated by GEO Group, and its spokesperson confirmed one inmate had died on Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic and unresponsive,” Virginia Mercury reported.

Since then three more drug overdoses that allegedly occurred at Lawrenceville were reported to VICPP, its August 9 press release said. The department of corrections had not responded to confirm those additional overdose case when the organization released its statement.

LCC is the only private, for-profit prison in Virginia, and according to VICPP, “there has been a documented pattern of drug overdoses and deaths at LCC that have been confirmed by VA-DOC. There has also been a range of other complaints about how the facility is run, including inadequate food, contaminated water, maltreatment, and human rights violations.

Since 2018, the GEO Group has been fined over $700,000 by the Virginia Department of Corrections for failing to maintain staffing levels as outlined in its contract, Virginia Mercury noted.

Last year, a bill was introduced during the General Assembly to bring the facility under state control but the measure was defeated.

GEO Group’s current contract expires July 1, 2023, and VICPP is calling on the department of corrections to cancel its contract. Further, the organization said it will release a report detailing the extent of GEO Group’s mismanagement and violations at the end of this month.

Did You See: VADOC still canceling prison visits due to COVID?

