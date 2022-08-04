In Stafford, new I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Rt. 17 (Exits 133 A & B) has opened. Watch ride-along video.

Drivers on I-95 in Stafford County who need access to Rt. 17 northbound (Warrenton) or Rt. 17 Business southbound (Falmouth) should note that as of August 2, there is a new off-ramp at Exit 133.

To access the new off-ramp, you have to exit the highway before the decision point for local and through lanes that lies north of the Truslow Rd. overpass.

For best results, VDOT advises that drivers who plan to take the Exit 133, get over to the right and stay after passing Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Upon merging onto the Exit 133 off-ramp, a concrete barrier keeps the local and through lanes divided. The single lane becomes a double lane before Exit 133 B (Warrenton) allowing those headed to Warrenton to have a devoted exit lane.

At that point, a single lane continues to Exit 133 B (Warrenton). But before that exit, the highway again becomes two lanes, providing one devoted to those taking the 133 A exit while the other continues on the 133 A exit (Falmouth.)

If you miss the new off-ramp to the 133 exits, VDOT advises that you continue on I-95 in the local lanes across the Rappahannock River to Exit 130. At that point, you can exit and then enter I-95 northbound and return to exit 133.

Also be aware that through Friday 8/5, there will be brief overnight closures between 12 a.m. - 3 a.m. to allow crews to shift the work zone barrier. But those closures will only affect that traffic that’s going to Warrenton.

