Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?

Rep. Rob Wittman at Dockside Health & Rehab Center Rob Wittman / Facebook

Representative Rob Wittman kicked off the month of August visiting healthcare facilities in some of the rural areas of his district.

On August 1, the congressman visited Dockside Health and Rehab Center in Locust Hill, an area of Middlesex County.

“He toured our community while we discussed long term care, Dockside stated on Facebook.

A post on Wittman’s Facebook page stated that the congressman and individuals at the facility “discussed some of the facility's top issues and concerns.”

“It is incredibly important that our health and rehab facilities have the staff and resources they need to provide the best quality care to their residents,” he also said in that post.

Rep. Rob Wittman touring Rappahannock General Hospital Rob Wittman Facebook

RGH in Kilmarnock

Monday, Wittman also visited Rappahannock General Hospital (RGH) in Kilmarnock.

RGH, the only hospital in the Northern Neck, has a renovation and expansion project underway that will transition its ER from an eight-bed, semi-private unit to 10-bed unit with private rooms. The project also involves a new entrance, lobby, and café as well as a reception area that's redesigned with the intention of improving customer experiences.

“It was great to visit the Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock on Monday to meet with the hospital’s Board Members and see the recent renovations to the facility. They do exceptional work in providing great care to their patients and I look forward to how the renovations will allow them to better serve the community,” Wittman posted on Facebook.

RGH shared the congressman’s post above on its Facebook page along with several other posts without captions that had photos showing Wittman at the facility. The hospital hasn’t shared any posts with its own comments about the visit.

Mixed reactions

Together, the two posts about the two visits have hundreds of likes on Wittman's Facebook page. And some Facebook users posted positive comments in response.



"Rob, thanks so much for your time today. It was awesome hosting you and look forward to seeing you again," wrote Joseph Hopkins.

"Thanks for all you do for our Community Rob!" David Fine replied.

" What exactly has he done? I can tell you what he hasn't. No to healthcare. No to infrastructure. No to Women's Rights. So yeah. Thanks for NOTHING.," Craig Turner wrote in response to Fine.

And there were many other critical comments. Many dismiss these healthcare visits as election-season photo ops and criticize Wittman's voting record, particularly on healthcare.

"Rob are you concerned about healthcare??? Geez you voted against Obama Care numerous times in the past, why are you interested in health care now? I thought the GOP Heathcare Plan was for people to die quickly," Joe Gordon posted.

"Rep. Rob Wittman and yet you voted against HR3967? Other than supporting the big lie what do you stand for? Apparently just being photographed at businesses hoping no one looks up your voting record," said Taylor Reese.

What do you think? Does Rep.Rob Wittman care about rural healthcare?

