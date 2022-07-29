New Westmoreland High School will host grand opening July 30

Westmoreland County Public Schools

Westmoreland County will welcome the public into its new high school on July 30 for a grand opening ceremony.

At this month’s Westmoreland County School Board meeting, the superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry, offered a virtual tour that showed off some of the features visitors will get to see on Saturday. These include open spaces showered in natural lighting, large, modernized classrooms, a dining commons with different seating options because, “Teenagers are not all the same. They do not all like the same thing and do not all want to be in the same place," said Perry.

This school will have murals representing local life and history as well as charging stations to address the needs of modern students. And the grounds include a football field and track that the school system wasn’t always sure it could afford.

With the move into a new building, the school system is changing the name of its high school from Washington & Lee to Westmoreland High School. The renaming process began in July 2020, the school system’s news page explained, and it included civic groups, pastors, educators, students and members of the community.

The grand opening event starts at 10 a.m. First, there will be a ribbon cutting. Then, there will be guest speakers. Tours will be offered and staff will be on hand for discussions with guests. A light lunch will also be provided.

For students, the first day of learning in the new school will come on August 8. In addition to a new facility, they will have a new principal, William “Eddie" Bowen, a Westmoreland native who was the principal at Montross Middle School before taking his new position. The high school will also have a new Facebook page that can be found here.

William "Eddie" Bowen Westmoreland County Public Schools

