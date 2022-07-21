Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expanded

Amtrak train leaving the station in Ashland Courtesy of Stephen Little (CC 2.0)

Amtrak riders now have an additional option for getting to stops between Norfolk, VA and Washington DC. An additional roundtrip was added, boosting the number of trips between the cities to three per day.

With the latest option, trains depart mid-afternoon and have early evening arrival times.

Those heading northbound on the Northeast Regional from Norfolk can leave at 1 p.m. and should arrive in Washington at 5:37 p.m. Stops along the way include Petersburg, Richmond, Ashland, Fredericksburg, Quantico, Woodbridge, and Alexandria.

Passengers heading south can leave Washington at 12:05 p.m. and arrive in Norfolk at 4:47 p.m.

And there’s another Hampton Roads to Washington option. Amtrak is resuming the roundtrip frequency between Newport News and Washington that was suspended due to the pandemic, the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) announced last week.

These latest rail additions aren’t just a benefit to those traveling between those DC and Norfolk.

“More than 154,000 passengers have traveled on the Norfolk service so far this fiscal year,” said DJ Stadtler, executive director of VPRA via media release. “With the addition of a frequency to Norfolk and the resumption of another roundtrip to Newport News, Virginians now have even more rail options when traveling from the Hampton Roads region to points north, including Washington, Philadelphia, New York, and even Boston.”

“Additional train service in this region is a vital and attractive alternative for students, business and leisure travelers, residents and the military bound for Washington, D.C., and points north,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner noted in the release.

Adding service within Virginia is part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, an effort the state is making as it sees rail ridership grow. VPRA is also participating in the R2R project, a joint venture to improve service between Richmond, VA and Raleigh, NC. You can read about that here.

