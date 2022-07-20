Food pantries and free meals for kids in Fredericksburg through July 23

Those in need of some help with groceries still have two opportunities to access food pantries offered by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

On Friday, July 22, there will be a drive-through food pantry held at Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School at 501 Cambridge Street om Fredericksburg. The times are from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Another drive-through food pantry will be held at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove campus at 2130 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove on July 23. The hours are from 10 a.m. – noon.

At these events, you are not required to show any paperwork or identification in order to receive food.

There is not a strict limit on the number of times you can visit the food bank’s pantries within a week because you know the reality of your need better than anyone, but we would ask that you try to come out no more than twice in a week to be fair to others, Maxine Longo stated on the food bank’s Facebook page.

Meals for Kids

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank also offers a Grab 'n Go Summer Meals For Kids program that’s open to all children age 18 and under. Children don’t need to register or fill out any paperwork to receive food.

The schedule for the remainder of the week:

Thursday, July 21st

Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. | 25215 Zion Rd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Garrison Woods - Better Tomorrows from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.| 207 Garrison Woods Dr, Stafford, VA 22554

Salem Church Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.| 2607 Salem Church Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Lotus Academy from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m.| 7278 Ladysmith Rd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Friday, July 22nd

Snow Library from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.| 8740 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Caroline Family YMCA from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. |17422 Library Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

