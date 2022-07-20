In Fairfax, changes on Rt. 7 & Alban Rd. bridge closing

Watchful Eye

Breaking ground on the Rt. 7 improvement project in 2019Courtesy of VDOT

Drivers in Fairfax County who use Rt. 7 should be aware that traffic shifts are set to occur.

On or about July 21, drivers traveling eastbound on Rt. 7 will find a lane shift to the south away from the median between Carpers Farm Way and Middleton Ridge Road as traffic is shifted to the new eastbound bridge over Difficult Run.

Then, around Aug. 4, Rt. 7 westbound traffic will shift to the south towards the median through that area as the westbound lanes are shifted to the new bridge. This move will be temporary and is being executed to allow crews to remove the remainder of the old bridge and build the new westbound Route 7 bridge over Difficult Run.

According to VDOT, all residences, businesses and other public facilities will remain accessible.

VDOT also reminds drivers that the Rt. 7 speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour in active work zones between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive.

Alban Rd. bridge closing

Motorists who use Alban Rd. in Fairfax County to cross the Accotink River Bridge will need to find an alternate route next month.

VDOT announced that starting Aug. 13, the Alban Road (Rt. 790) bridge will be shut down for about five weeks to allow for bridge repair. That work will include removing all of the deteriorated concrete and replacing it with new concrete and reinforcing steel.

The goal is to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which was originally built in 1950.

During the bridge closure, traffic will be detoured via Alban Road, Rolling Road (Rt. 638), Fullerton Road and Boudinot Drive back to Alban Road.

Detour route and closureCourtesy of VDOT

Although the bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in late September, VDOT doesn’t expect this project to be completed until late fall.

