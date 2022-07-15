America's 'most destructive forest insect' the emerald ash borer found in Gloucester

The invasive emerald ash borer, sometimes called EAB, has been found in Gloucester County, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) confirmed in a media release.

The EAB is wood-boring beetle from Asia that feeds on the tissue under the bark of ash trees, and according to the forestry department, it’s “the most destructive forest insect ever to invade the United States.”

The pest was first discovered in Michigan in 2002 and is believed to have been introduced in infested wood packing materials. The first sighting of EAB in Virginia occurred in 2008, and the beetle is currently believed to making its way around the country via infested firewood and nursery stock.

These small, metallic-green beetles have killed millions of trees. An adult female lays 40 to 70 eggs that bore into the layers of the trees after they hatch. They stay inside for a year or two. After that, the adult beetles chew their way out of the wood leaving a D-shaped exit hole, which VDOF calls a “telltale” sign of their presence.

The harm is caused by the tunnels that the larvae create while in the wood because those trenches disrupt a tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients so it dies, VDOF explains. And the department adds that “99% of infested ash will die.”

Although the EAB targets ash trees, VDOF said other types of trees are susceptible.

In addition to the D-shaped exit door, other signs of EAB infestation include a thinning tree canopy, epicormic branching, which is sprouting from the trunk or limbs, and serpentine markings under the tree bark.

Watch out, fight back

Gloucester is not the only place in Eastern Virginia where EAB has been found. The EAB has now been documented in nearly every county across the Commonwealth. King and Queen County was added to the map of confirmed areas in 2019. Middlesex and Matthews counties, as well as several locations on the Eastern Coast of Virginia, remain undocumented for EAB, although its presence is suspected, VDOF.

According to the department, the best way to fight this pest is to keep an eye out for the signs and treat trees by trunk injection or systemic insecticide soil drench. Doing so helps keep the water and nutrient transportation system intact. That is “the best chance of survival.”

But remember, “Early identification is key; once a tree loses just 30% of its leaf canopy, it’s very likely to die,” said VDOF.

The department also wants people to keep in mind that you can help these pests from spreading by not moving firewood from one location to another.”

