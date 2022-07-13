Virginia falls from #1 spot on America’s Top States for Business list. Here's who's king now...

Watchful Eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKVUk_0gecKGbh00
Image courtesy of Famartin (CC 4.0)

Virginia has lost one of its key bragging rights—claim to the title of being the top state for business.

In America’s Top States for Business in 2022, which is produced by CNBC, Virginia fell to #3 from the #1 spot it held last year.

And not only did Virginia lose its crown, but the state suffered that loss to its southern neighbor, North Carolina, which ranked #2 in the 2021 rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBefx_0gecKGbh00
Watchful Eye screen capture

Virginia in the rankings

Each year, CNBC scores all 50 states based on metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness.

“Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials. That way, our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves, CNBC explained.

In 2021, Virginia claimed the #1 spot for the second year in a row, and that marked the fifth time that the state had held the top spot since the rankings began in 2007—more than any other state, reported CNBC.

Virginia’s record is “a testament to the resilience of the state’s business climate,” CNBC noted, and it added that Virginia’s strong workforce and solid education system propelled the state to its leading position.

“Going into the pandemic and coming out of it, Virginia’s greatest strength has been its ability to nurture and retain talent. Public schools perform well in terms of test scores, and a world-class higher education system is reliably funded,” CNBC noted.

Of 2,500 possible points, Virginia’s 2021 score was 1,587.

In 2022, Virginia still ranked in the top 10 in categories including business friendliness, access to capital, infrastructure and education. But, “even though the state has a great education system that is building a strong workforce, net migration among college-educated workers has slowed to Virginia,” a CNBC press release noted. It also pointed to the living costs, which “are high according to Census figures, lowering its ranking in the commonwealth’s workforce.”

Of the possible 2500 points, Virginia’s 2022 score fell to 1,553.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP9x8_0gecKGbh00
Watchful Eye screen capture

North Carolina's rise

Meanwhile, North Carolina rose to the top spot for the first time. CNBC noted that Virginia’s southern neighbor was “powered by an economy that has hit its stride, and turbocharged by a long track record of innovation.”

One of the key things that made a difference for North Carolina this year is that “state leaders keep managing to put aside their very deep political divisions to boost business and the economy,” CNBC added.

Follow the Watchful Eye on Twitter so you never miss a story!

Did You Know: LEGO is opening its first U.S. factory in Chesterfield?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia business ranking 2022# Virginia competitiveness for b# Virginia economic development# Virginia Top State For Busines# CNBC Top States for Business 2

Comments / 73

Published by

Seen. Heard. Reported.

Kilmarnock, VA
2011 followers

More from Watchful Eye

Tappahannock, VA

Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing Bridge

A major fire is burning in downtown Tappahannock on Prince Street, and it is spreading. As a result, the Downing Bridge over the Rappahannock River is closed, meaning vehicles cannot cross from Richmond County to Tappahannock or vice versa.

Read full story
Virginia State

Two Virginia students win national Microsoft competition, one headed to global championship

Two Virginia students won cash and top slots in national Microsoft Office specialist championships. And one of them is headed to the global competition. The Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship was held in Dallas, Texas. Over 44,000 students ages 13 to 22 entered one of six competition tracks, and 85 finalists competed in the national championship.

Read full story
Lancaster County, VA

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster has reopened

Merry Point Ferry headed toward Merry Point Rd.Courtesy of Corey Seeman (CC 2.0) If you’ve been taking the long way around from Ottoman to areas, such as Kilmarnock, or if you canceled a drive through Lancaster County because you were planning to take the Merry Point Ferry but it was offline, the issue has been resolved.

Read full story
1 comments
Caroline County, VA

$1.6 million Chilesburg SMART SCALE project complete ahead of schedule

VDOT’s SMART SCALE construction project in the Chilesburg area of Caroline is complete, the department announced today. Work was underway at the intersection of Ladysmith Rd. (Rt. 639) and Partlow Road/Anderson Mill Road (Rt. 738).

Read full story
Kilmarnock, VA

4 new businesses slated to open in Gloucester

Horn’s Ace Hardware, which started in Kilmarnock, is working to open its fifth location in Gloucester. The new store will be at 7307 John Clayton Memorial Highway and is slated to make its debut before the end of this summer, reported Peninsula Chronicle.

Read full story
Virginia State

Why Flags In Virginia Are Flying Half-Staff July 6 - 9th

Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0) On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Fatal crashes in Virginia on 4th of July weekend declines in 2022

Courtesy of RaymondClarkeImages (CC2.0) Nine fatal crashes occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend on Virginia’s roadways, according to a preliminary count by the state police.

Read full story
Spotsylvania County, VA

$900,000 project at Old Plank Rd & Ashleigh in Spotsylvania is finished

VDOT completed its construction project at the intersection of Route 610 (Old Plank Road) and Ashleigh Park Blvd. in Spotsylvania County. The project added an offset turn lane that’s designed to improve sight distance for left turns from Ashleigh Park Blvd. Drainage at the intersection was improved, and crews built a sidewalk with a handicap-accessible ramp.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia Dept. of Corrections suspends visits at 5 correctional facilities

Courtesy of Phil Harvey (CC 3.0) Visitation at five Virginia correctional facilities has been suspended, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced in its June 29 coronavirus update. And, in some cases, that suspension includes pausing video visitation.

Read full story
11 comments
Maryland State

Sheetz cuts gas prices for 4th of July, Great Wolf Lodge has Flight Cancel Offer

Courtesy of Ildar Segdejev (CC 4.0) Sheetz has lowered gas prices for 4th of July travel. Unleaded 88 is currently $3.99 a gallon and E85 is $3.49. Prices were dropped on June 27 and will remain under $4 a gallon for the entire holiday weekend, according to Penn Live. Sheetz made the move to “reduce pain at the pump,” it added.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Nearly one-quarter of Virginia prisoners facing summer heat without air conditioning

Courtesy of ambimb (CC 2.0) If you’re under the impression that all taxpayer-funded facilities in 2022 have basics like air conditioning, you’re wrong. Virginia is still confining people in prisons without air conditioning.

Read full story
56 comments
Virginia State

Arrest warrant scam coming from 'legitimate' Virginia State Police phone number

If you get a call from Virginia State Police (VSP) telling you that there’s a warrant for your arrest, it’s a scam, according to a public announcement posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Read full story
5 comments
Loudoun County, VA

Hanley Energy, a data center services company, will bring over 300 jobs to Dulles area with latest $8 million expansion

Irish-owned Hanley Energy is making another significant investment in Virginia. This time, the company will spend $8 million to increase the capacity of its electrical division in Loudoun County.

Read full story
2 comments
Lynchburg, VA

VA Governor & Lt. Gov. respond to vandalism of Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

Message left at Blue Ridge Pregnancy CenterLynchburg Police / Facebook. On Friday, June 25, Lynchburg Police announced the department is investigating property damage and vandalism discovered at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Smithsonian's Museum of Natural History set to launch exhibit connecting people and nature

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC will open its “Our Places: Connecting People and Nature” exhibit on July 1. “Our Places” is meant to be hands-on and to drive home the point that not only is nature all around us but we are connected to it in countless ways, even in the middle of an urban area like DC, the museum’s website explains.

Read full story
Chesterfield, VA

African American campground, Group Camp 7, gets highway marker in Chesterfield

A historical highway marker for Group Camp 7, an African American campground, was unveiled June 21, 2022.Courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Group Camp 7, a camping area created for African Americans in the 1930s, was recognized with a historical highway marker that was unveiled Tuesday, June 21.

Read full story
28 comments
Virginia State

Virginia State Parks hosting music series, concerts, camps in summer of 2022

For the past two years, Virginia State Parks haven’t hosted summer music events. But for the summer of 2022, things are going back to the good ole days. The Department of Conservation and Recreation announced music series will be available at five Virginia State Parks this year, including:

Read full story
Danville, VA

$4.36 million: Sovah Health enters 3rd largest hospital settlement for claims of federal controlled substance violations

Courtesy of Fentanylsafety.com (CC 4.0) Danville Regional Medical Center, known as Sovah Health—Danville, agreed to the third-largest civil penalty ever obtained from a hospital system for claims of Controlled Substances Act violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA) announced.

Read full story
1 comments
Fredericksburg, VA

VDOT opens public comment for Fredericksburg shared use path

Image courtesy of Larry Felton Johnson (CC 4.0) VDOT has opened the inbox to public comment for a proposed bicyclist and pedestrian project in the Twin Lakes/Kensington area of Fredericksburg.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy