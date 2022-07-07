The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster has reopened

Merry Point Ferry headed toward Merry Point Rd. Courtesy of Corey Seeman (CC 2.0)

If you’ve been taking the long way around from Ottoman to areas, such as Kilmarnock, or if you canceled a drive through Lancaster County because you were planning to take the Merry Point Ferry but it was offline, the issue has been resolved.

The Merry Point Ferry floats again!

VDOT halted ferry service across the western end of the Corrotoman River on July 1 because of a broken guide cable, which is required to operate the ferry. Unfortunately, that meant that the ferry was closed during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

In an update on July 1, VDOT announced that the department was making arrangements to expedite the delivery of the replacement cable so that service could be restored as soon as possible. As suggested at that time, even with expedited delivery, it took a week for the cable to arrive.

The ferry resumed service today, July 7.

The Merry Point Ferry is located on Rt. 604, which is Ottoman Ferry Road or Merry Point Road, depending on which side of the river you’re on. The ferry is free and can carry a maximum of six passengers and 16 tons. VDOT estimates that it saves an estimated 20 minutes in travel time when compared with the available land route.

Hours of operation for the Merry Point Ferry are:

Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

There is no Sunday or Monday ferry service.

